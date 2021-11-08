MTS chosen as design-build contractor for Maryland’s Purple Line

The Purple Line will span between New Carrollton in Prince George’s County and Bethesda in Montgomery County.

Maryland Transit Solutions (MTS) has secured a contract from Purple Line Transit Partners (PLTP), in cooperation with the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) and the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA), to finish the Purple Line in Maryland, US.

MTS, which consists of Dragados USA and OHL USA, will now have the responsibility of the design-build contractor.

The Purple Line, a 25.74km-long light rail line, will include 21 stations, running between New Carrollton in Prince George’s County and Bethesda in Montgomery County.

This east-west transit service will link with five branches of Metrorail, three MARC commuter rail lines, as well as Amtrak.

The contracts will be finalised under the procurement procedure, with PLTP moving towards obtaining the required financing.



MDOT MTA plans to return to the Maryland Board of Public Works (BPW) with the chosen contractor, replacement design-build contract and revised P3 agreement.

The amended agreement will cover an updated project cost, along with the new schedule for completion.

After receiving BPW approval, agreement on financing and other commercial terms is expected to take place in February next year.

MTS is anticipated to mobilise and commence the construction of the Purple Line next spring.

The replacement of the Purple Line contractor has been initiated to be finished in about a year.

In January this year, PLTP issued a Request for Qualifications and in March, it short-listed teams and introduced a Request for Proposals (RFP).

PLTP and MDOT MTA conducted one-on-one discussions with proposal teams and improved the RFP during the summer and autumn of this year.

Last month, PLTP got compliant and responsive applications from MTS and a joint venture of Tutor-Perini and Lunda, while Halmar International, a third shortlisted team, did not submit a proposal.

Related Companies Ingeteam Traction, Control and Auxiliary Systems for Rolling Stock Fairfild Power Resistors for the Railway Industry RAIL.ONE Ballastless Track, Concrete Mainline and Turnout Sleepers and Sleeper Plant Construction