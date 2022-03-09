MTA selects Jacobs as prime designer for Penn Station Access project

Jacobs will design the expansion project. Credit: Rudy and Peter Skitterians / Pixabay.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), a corporation for public transportation in New York City, has chosen Jacobs as the prime designer for the Metro-North Penn Station Access project.

Jacobs will be responsible for designing the expansion project. It will also extend its support in the project’s construction that will be headed by the Halmar International/Railworks joint venture (JV).

Claimed to be the largest expansion in Metro-North’s history, the Penn Station Access project is anticipated to complete in 2027.

Direct Metro-North service between the Bronx, Westchester and Connecticut to Penn Station on Manhattan’s west side will be facilitated by the project.

Related

As part of the project, four new Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible stations will be designed in the Bronx.

The project also covers 30.5km of new and rehabilitated track, upgrades to signal, power and communication infrastructure, as well as four bridge rehabilitations.

Jacobs will design a digital model to visualise complex interfaces between the project’s varied facets.

Jacobs people and places solutions senior vice president Gary Morris said: “By collaborating with MTA and Halmar International/Railworks JV, we’ll be able to deliver another mega-project for the State of New York that also supports Jacobs’ commitment to creating a more connected, sustainable world.”

Existing infrastructure will be used by the Penn Station Access project along Amtrak’s Hellgate Line. It is said to enhance regional connections at Penn Station to the Long Island Railroad, New Jersey Transit and Amtrak.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Railway Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

In 2018, Jacobs secured a contract from Etihad Rail to offer technical and programme consulting services for the freight and passenger railway network in the UAE.