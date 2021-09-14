MTA installs security cameras at all 472 subway stations

The installation of security cameras is expected to reduce crimes and enhance passenger safety at the stations. Credit: Peggy und Marco Lachmann-Anke from Pixabay.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) in the US state of New York has completed the installation of security cameras at all 472 subway stations.

The programme involved deploying thousands of cameras across the subway system in a bid to reduce crimes and enhance passenger safety.

Last year, then-New York City Transit interim president Sarah Feinberg expedited the deployment programme after identifying a new class of cost-effective cameras that can be installed swiftly.

By the end of 2020, around 200 subway stations were under security camera coverage.

MTA New York City Transit acting president Craig Cipriano said: “Thanks to our incredible workforce who continue to deliver for our customers and credit to Sarah Feinberg, who from the top of New York City Transit got this programme accelerated.



“We have delivered on Sarah’s commitment to accelerate the camera roll-out as we look to restore confidence in the system. We recognise safety and security are top concerns for our customers, as they return to our system, and this is a significant tool in our effort to enhance rider safety.”

Some of the security cameras provide real-time broadcast to the subway’s security centre, while others record locally and the material can be procured for the investigation of crimes.

MTA chief safety officer Patrick Warren said: “We at the MTA, together with the NYPD, are driven to deliver a safer and more high-level quality of life experience in the subway system and these cameras are a big part of that.”

The transit authority plans to continue with the placement of cameras to ensure optimum coverage of stations.

In July, MTA’s Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) added a car capacity technology to Google Maps. The feature will enable passengers to use Google Maps to see the number of seats available in each rail car at any given moment.

