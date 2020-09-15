Mexico opens third line of Guadalajara urban transportation network

Mexico has opened the third line of the Guadalajara urban transportation network in the state of Jalisco.

The 21km-long line comprises 18 stations and is expected to carry around 230,000 passengers daily.

It will be operated by Sistema del Tren Eléctrico Urbano – Urban Electric Train System (SITEUR).

The Guadalajara Line 3 was delivered by Alstom, under a contract awarded in 2014 by Mexico’s Communication and Transportation Ministry (SCT).

As agreed, Alstom delivered 18 Metropolis trains, communication and signalling systems, and traffic control systems based on the Urbalis 400 among others.



The air-conditioned trains are equipped with video surveillance and passenger information systems.

Alstom Mexico managing director Maite Ramos said: “Line 3 is designed to be 100% accessible to all, with spaces for people with disabilities inside the cars and dedicated infrastructure at all stations.

“The line is an example of a modern, inclusive transport system that offers passengers a reliable, safe and comfortable travel experience while remaining environmentally sustainable.”

Guadalajara Line 3 passes through the cities of Zapopan, Guadalajara and Tlaquepaque and is expected to improve mobility in the region.

SCT Railway and Multimodal Development general director Manuel Gomez Parra said: “Without a doubt, it will greatly benefit all the State’s residents, changing the way they travel and improving their lifestyle.

“Alstom’s efficient work to carry out this project saw the company’s experience and commitment contribute to improving the quality of life of residents and proposing complete safety in their travel.”

