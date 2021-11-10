MC and Kinki Sharyo to deliver railway cars for Egypt’s Cairo Metro

MC will be in charge of the project’s schedule as well as day-to-day operations while Kinki Sharyo will deliver the rolling stock. Credit: Al Ishrak Sunny on Unsplash.

The Egyptian Government’s National Authority for Tunnels (NAT) has awarded a $353m (JPY40bn) contract to Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) and The Kinki Sharyo for the supply of 184 cars of rolling stock for the first phase of the Cairo Metro Line 4 (New CP 412).

Functioning as the prime contractor, MC will be in charge of the project’s schedule and day-to-day operations. Kinki Sharyo will be responsible for delivering the rolling stock.

Phase 1 of Cairo Metro Line 4 project has been financed through ODA1 loans from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). It is projected to benefit from ‘advanced’ Japan-developed railway technologies.

Last November, a consortium including Orascom Construction and MC won an $800m contract to execute works for Cairo Metro Line 4 Phase 1.

The contract includes the supply of the Railway Systems, Track and Depot Works Package (CP411).



Both contracts are part of Egypt’s yen-loan projects carried out under JICA’s STEP3 programme.

Kinki Sharyo’s rolling stock will be manufactured mostly with Japanese components and delivered in a phased manner from 2025 to 2028.

Phase 1 of Cairo Metro Line 4 will stretch between the Giza Pyramid Complex in Southwest Greater Cairo and central Cairo.

This new line is anticipated to effectively manage Greater Cairo’s traffic bottlenecks.

Egypt has been receiving rolling stock from MC and Kinki Sharyo for over five decades.

They have so far delivered around 1,600 railway cars to Egypt.