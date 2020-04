Maersk has introduced its first rail service from China to Turkey as a part of the Maersk Intercontinental Rail service network.

The rail service runs between Xi’an, China, to Izmit, Turkey, and will provide shorter journey times and connections to main cites in both countries.

AP Moller – Maersk Intercontinental Rail head Kasper Krog said: “After having successfully launched our Intercontinental Rail (ICR) service from China to Europe three years ago we have seen an increase in demand by our customers for this particular service from different locations across both Asia and Europe.

“Due to its strategic geographical location, wide industry sector, as well as all ambitious initiatives taken by the government to improve the rail infrastructure across the country we decided to launch ICR in Turkey not only for those companies located within the country but also as a link between Asia and Europe.”

This rail service is expected to benefit customers who are in the automotive and technology industries in Turkey and require fast delivery of goods.



The ICR offers its customers links to Black Sea, Eastern Europe and Southern European countries through the port of Korfez in Izmit with the help of a feeder network of Sealand, which is a Maersk Company.

Based on the needs of the customer, they can choose various Maersk transportation solutions by rail and ocean.

This is a part of the integrated offerings across ocean, logistics and services, which permits customers to adapt to the changing demands of the market.

Furthermore, customers can also use own equipment fleet, visibility and operational expertise of Maersk during the journey.

The rail express is expected to depart on Tuesdays each week based on the utilisation levels.