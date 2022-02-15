India’s Kochi Metro Rail concludes Phase 1A extension trial run

The Phase 1A extension entails a total cost of $59.9m. Credit: Hands off my tags! Michael Gaida from Pixabay.

Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), the centre-state public sector company in Kochi in the Indian state Kerala, has successfully completed trial run on its Phase 1-A extension of the project, according to TNN.

During the trial, the ‘Vaigai’ Metro train was operated on the new track from the second platform of Petta station on 14 February 2022 and concluded its run at SN Junction station.

The Alstom train was operated at 5kmph with an aim to assess Schedule of Dimensions (SOD) clearances, according to The Metro Rail Guy.

This test was also intended to observe the interaction of the train with the civil structure to ensure no physical obstructions.

Related

The section was built by KEC-CCECC JV under a contract, worth $4456.1m (Rs2.99bn), awarded in October 2019.

Kochi Metro, which is Kerala’s first metro rail project, is being developed in phases, with the first 3.94km phase running from Aluva to Petta Station.

The first phase involves two parts Phase 1A and Phase 1B. The Phase 1A of the Kochi Metro involves extension from the existing Petta Phase 1 terminal station to SN Junction.

With a length of almost 1.8km, Phase 1A involves two stations, SN Junction and Vadakkekotta.

Phase 1B comprises an extension from SNJunction to the Tripunithura terminal station with the development of the Tripunithura station.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Railway Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

As per estimates, the Phase 1A extension entails a total cost of $59.9m (Rs4.53bn).

Works is also underway on the Phase 1B extension of the project from SN Junction to Tripunithura.