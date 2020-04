Knorr-Bremse has secured a new contract to supply braking systems for 1,300 passenger cars for Egyptian National Railways (ENR).

The contract was awarded by Russia’s TMH International, which is building these passenger cars.

According to Knorr-Bremse, the value of the contract is in the ‘mid-double-digit million-euro range’.

Knorr-Bremse executive board member and responsible for the Rail Vehicle Systems division Dr Jürgen Wilder said: “This project is extremely important to us on two counts. Firstly, it is Knorr-Bremse’s largest ever individual equipment order in Egypt.

“And secondly, it is our first joint original equipment project in Egypt with our partner TMH International.



“Along with our global production network, one of the key reasons we were awarded the contract is our established successful presence in Egypt’s growing rail transportation market.”

Under the contract, Knorr-Bremse will deliver and supply pneumatic braking systems to TMH International in multiple batches by the end of 2022.

TMH CEO Kirill Lipa said: “The contract with Egyptian National Railways is a multi-country project involving Egypt, Russia and Hungary, as well as a global supply chain, including leading rail systems companies like Knorr-Bremse from Germany, with which we’re very pleased to cooperate.

“Over the course of the project, we will also source equipment in South Africa and Hungary, where we are present, in a commitment to support the national economies and their export potential.”

The first TMH International-built passenger cars are expected to enter passenger service for ENR in the third quarter of this year.