Knorr-Bremse to provide rail solutions for Alstom Coradia Stream trains

German braking systems manufacturer Knorr-Bremse has entered a long-term framework contract with Alstom to deliver systems for Coradia Stream regional trains.

This contract will be effective until the end of 2025, with the total value of the initial orders to be in the ‘low three-digit million euro range’.

It also covers an option for a three-year extension until 2028.

As agreed, the firm will provide braking, entrance and climate control solutions for three major regional transportation projects.

These projects are being undertaken by operators Trenitalia (Italy) and Danske Statsbaner (DSB, Denmark), along with the Expresskreuz Bremen network (LNVG) in Germany.

Work is expected to continue into 2024.

The company will deliver electropneumatic braking systems, such as the PistonSupply Eco oil-free compressor, the SysControl electronic brake control system, the FlexControl flexible brake control unit, electromagnetic track brakes and sanding systems.

Furthermore, Knorr-Bremse’s brand IFE will provide entrance systems while its other brand Merak will supply heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems for the regional trains.

Knorr-Bremse will also function as a provider of supply systems for three electric multiple units (EMU) orders received by Alstom.

In a statement, Knorr-Bremse said: “Alstom has added to its existing order book for the Coradia Stream train family with three new orders from three different European countries and Knorr-Bremse will be a supplier for all three projects.”

Aa part of the first order, the firm will deliver supply systems for Trenitalia medium-capacity EMUs.

Secondly, Danish rail operator DSB, who has signed a framework agreement with Alstom with a first firm order of 100 Coradia Stream trains, will also receive supply systems.

Knorr-Bremse has also been selected to provide systems for 34 modern high-capacity regional trains.

These trains are expected to commence services on northern Germany’s Expresskreuz Bremen network from 2024.

Last year in December, Knorr-Bremse received a long-term order from Siemens Mobility to enable remote condition monitoring of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.