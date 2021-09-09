Keolis-MHI assumes charge of operating Dubai Metro and Tram

Dubai’s metro and tram network has around 64 stations. Credit: asim mohammad from Pixabay.

Keolis MHI Rail Management and Operation has assumed the responsibility of running and maintaining Dubai Metro, along with the operation of Dubai Tram from Serco Middle East.

Dubai Metro and Tram’s operation and maintenance contract will have a duration of 15 years, including nine base years and six additional years, renewable every two years.

During this period, the company will operate all assets of the metro and tram networks, such as trains, control centres, stations, and related infrastructure.

It will also offer passenger transport services as per daily variations in the number of metro and tram commuters.

As per the contract, the company will also be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the automated metro and fare systems, constant monitoring of the integrity, and the enhancement of the metro and tram systems.



It will focus on the integration of the metro, tram and other means of transport for offering security for commuters.

Throughout the preparatory period, Keolis conducted a process for taking over assets and systems, along with the transfer of Serco’s employees to its human resources.

This outsourcing of operation and maintenance of Dubai Metro is expected to cut down operational and maintenance expenses of the metro and tram.

Keolis group CEO Marie-Ange Debon said: “We are very excited to begin operating Dubai’s world-class metro and tram networks in collaboration with MHI and MC.

“We’re also delighted to welcome 1,850 new staff members to Keolis Group. Our shared goals bring us together: meeting the highest safety standards, delivering outstanding passenger service, and moving together towards a smart and sustainable future.”

Covering a length of 100km, Dubai’s metro and tram network has around 64 stations.