Baghdad hopes to build a seven-line metro system with international investment. Credit: Rasool Ali/Shutterstock

The National Investment Commission (NIC) in Iraq has opened “International Investment Opportunities” for two metro rail projects in the country.

Both projects are in central Iraq, between the Euphrates and Tigris rivers. The first is for a four stop line from central Karbala to Najaf via Karbala airport to cater for the many Shia Muslim pilgrims who come to pay tribute at the Mosque of Ali in Najaf. Only Mecca and Medina draw more Islamic pilgrims each year.

The second, larger, project is a seven-line metro system for Iraq’s capital city Baghdad. It is planned to total 150km, with 64 stations, four workshop/depots, and two control centres. The project aims to employ driverless electric trains on the future network.

Both “opportunities” are described as “design, build, operate, maintain, finance, and transfer ownership (DBOMFT)” projects.

The investment portfolios can be purchased for ID100,000,000 ($76,388) from the National Investment Commission by the deadline of 12 March 2024. Bids including feasibility studies should then be submitted by 12 April.

The Baghdad metro specification detailed a set of two-line routes, with lines and stations mixed between overground, underground and elevated sections.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Although rolling stock specifications were not as detailed, the NIC said the trains must be accessible.

“The train carriages consist of a gold class cabin, a special cabin for women and children, and tourist cabins. The carriage design also contains seats that meet the needs of the elderly and people with special needs,” it read.

The Karbala to Najaf line project was published without as many details but specified four stations at Karbala city, Karbala Airport, Al-Najaf, and Najaf Airport.

The lines would also be electrified, or use battery power to satisfy sustainability requirements.

The link between the cities is needed to provide safe transport for millions of visitors each year.

“Due to the great and increasing importance of the millions of pilgrims march and the continuous religious trips throughout the months of the year in addition to the weekly trips to the holy cities of Najaf and Karbala, the need has emerged for an advanced mass means of public transportation to serve pilgrims and to provide a safe, large-scale and fast mean of transportation which is compatible with the needs and conditions of the country and that is represented by the metro train project.”