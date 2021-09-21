INRD commences Intermodal Expansion project’s first phase

The 402km INRD railroad serves south-west Indiana and eastern Illinois. Credit: Gerald Friedrich from Pixabay.

The US Class II Indiana Rail Road (INRD) has started working on Phase I of its Intermodal Expansion project.

This three-part initiative is scheduled for completion in 2023.

The company recently purchased an additional 12 acres of land next to the current lot.

This additional land will double the current container yard footprint, enabling an increase in the container parking capacity.

The INRD stated that the extra land will also feature an onsite chassis depot.



As part of the initial stage, the company will make ground preparation and deploy concrete inbound-outbound traffic lanes with a kiosk gate system for fast handling.

Phases II and III will involve the completion of high-security fencing, along with the establishment of rear access service roads.

Under these phases, the company will also construct two new loading pad tracks and deploy low-energy consumption lighting.

INRD’s Senate Avenue Intermodal Terminal started operations in 2013 and handled 1,450 containers in its first year.

This year, the terminal is expected to manage more than 40,000 containers.

It also recently commenced a new grain export operation with International Feed.

In a statement, INRD said: “As we continue to see aggressive growth each year, the INRD is positioning itself to accommodate even more growth, offering quality service with our Class I partners.”

INRD president and CEO Dewayne Swindall said: “The launch of this project represents the entrepreneurial thinking of our management team. Bob Babcock, SVP Operations, and Dan Corcoran, Manager Intermodal Business Development, have done a tremendous job in establishing the value and growing this business with our Class I partners.”

A privately held 402km railroad, INRD serves south-west Indiana and eastern Illinois.

It links to the entire North American rail network through gateways at Chicago, Indianapolis and Newton.

