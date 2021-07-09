Industrial Networks launches rail operations management platform

The platform has been piloted over the last year and integrated in rail operations throughout North America. Credit: Benn McGuinness on Unsplash.

Industrial Networks has introduced a new operations management platform, INet Gateway, the newest addition to its suite of railyard management tools.

INet Gateway enables users to complete rail activities with ease.

These activities include rail switching, inspections, railyard inventory, photos for railcar repairs, reviewing usage analytics, security seal tracking, automatic equipment identification, and end of train tag programming.

This platform aims to streamline daily logistics tasks and the collection of essential data.

Piloted over the last year, the platform has been integrated into rail operations throughout North America.



INet Gateway’s complete release can be purchased in railroad and railcar repair shops.

Industrial Networks president Jimmy Finster said: “Our solutions have collected pertinent railcar data for years, now it’s time to consider how we manage that data effectively, so that railroads and repair shops alike, can maximise their efficiency and cost-savings.”

The platform is equipped with mapping abilities for users dealing with large-scale rail operations.

Finster continued: “Instead of showing you a generic view of a railyard with all of your inventory, we show you a Google Maps-style view of your railyard. This functionality makes it easier to manage inventory, quickly create switch lists, reference inspections and photos, and access information specific to any one railcar.”

The solution also enables users to accumulate inspection data and photos, programme or reprogramme AEI tags from the field, and keep a tab on security seals placed on a given train.

Industrial Networks offers railyard automation and data acquisition systems for rail operations in the continent.