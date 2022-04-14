View all newsletters
April 14, 2022

India’s bullet train trial for Gujarat section to begin in 2026

The 508km project is expected to begin operations in 2027.

bullet train
Casting of the first segment of Viaduct near Surat for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail corridor project. Credit: NHSRCL.

The trial run for the Gujarat segment of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project is expected to be conducted in 2026.

Nationwide Excessive Velocity Rail Company (NHSRCL) managing director Satish Agnihotri stated that trials will be conducted on a 47km line that will operate between Surat and Bilimora, reported International Railway Journal (IRJ).

The 508km project, which has seen cost overruns, is expected to commence operations in 2027.

Civil contracts were awarded to contractors for the construction of a 352km route in the state of Gujarat and the union territory Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

Eight stations will be constructed in Gujarat state, including Ahmedabad, Sabarmati, Anand/Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Vapi, Surat, and Bilimora.

Surat station, which will be one of the largest stations in the project, is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

The first bullet train station will have a built-up area of 48,234m².

Meanwhile, Indian and Japanese officers aim to rework the memorandum of understanding signed in 2015 to accommodate the expected increased prices due to multiple factors.

IRJ quoted Agnihotri as saying: “The doable extra prices will solely be clear in any case monetary bids are floated and opened.

“Rolling inventory and signalling bids for the Gujarat and DNB sections can be awarded inside two years.”

