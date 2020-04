Indian Railways has announced that a new freight locomotive has cleared a key trial, thereby further advancing the process of its induction into service.

According to Livemint report, the new 9000HP WAG-9HH electric locomotive has passed the oscillation and EBD trial.

The trial was conducted by the Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO), which also confirmed that the locomotive can operate at a maximum speed of 100km/h on Indian tracks.

Furthermore, the locomotive has a power output of 9,000HP, which is higher when compared with WAP-7 and WAG-9 6,000HP locomotives.

Manufactured in Chittaranjan Locomotive Works (CLW), the unit will start services following statutory CRS approval.



A railway ministry official told the publication that the new locomotive is equipped with several advanced features and offers improved acceleration reserve at higher speeds with increased throughput.

The official was quoted by Livemint as saying: “The upgradation of equipment for high power includes traction converter, transformer, traction motor, bogie, and car body.”

In the financial year 2018-2019, the CLW produced 402 locomotives. In this current year, the locomotive manufacturer has delivered 350 locomotives by 31 January.

Notably, India suspended passenger train operations last month to limit the spread of Covid-19. The decision was later extended to 3 May.

Additionally, Indian Railways started converting train coaches into Covid-19 isolation wards, to address the growing number of novel Covid-19 cases in the country.

As of 28 April, the number of confirmed cases in the country has increased to 29,000. The death toll has crossed 900.