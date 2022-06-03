View all newsletters
  1. News
June 3, 2022

Indian Coal Ministry to develop 13 railway projects

The ministry will also identify missing infrastructure gaps for each project.

Indian Coal Ministry
Four projects will be developed in Jharkhand and Odisha states. Credit: analogicus from Pixabay.

The Indian Government’s Ministry of Coal has undertaken 13 railway projects under the PM Gati Shakti programme for the development of multimodal connectivity.

Under the programme, the ministry will also focus on the identification of missing infrastructure gaps for each project.

As part of High Impact projects, four railway projects have been already mapped in the NMP portal.

These projects, which will be developed in the states of Jharkhand and Odisha, will help move coal with rapid logistics and broader connectivity for all the commercial miners.

With the planned construction of new broad gauge rail lines in Greenfield coal-bearing areas, the ministry is also focusing on gradually moving away from road movement of coal in the country.

It also plans to expand the rail links to newer loading points, as well as double and triple the rail lines in some cases.

In October last year, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the Gati Shakti- Nation Master Plan for Infrastructure development “to bring different ministries together and for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity Projects.”

The programme will also help integrate the infrastructure schemes of various ministries and state governments, in addition to using technology including spatial planning tools.

Last month, foundations for the redevelopment of five railway stations were laid in the state of Tamil Nadu.

These stations are Chennai Egmore, Rameswaram, Madurai, Katpadi and Kanyakumari.

