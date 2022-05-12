India’s Uttar Pradesh to expand metro rail services to more cities

The government of Uttar Pradesh in India is planning to expand metro rail services to a further six cities, including Bareilly, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Meerut, and Prayagraj.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has shown its interest to finance the Gorakhpur Metro Lite project in the state.

Featuring 14 elevated stations on a 15.14km stretch in the first phase, the project is expected to be constructed with an investment of INR26.7bn ($345.7m).

Under the first phase, the project will cover the Gorakhpur railway station, Gorakhnath Mandir, Gorakhpur University, as well as the recently commissioned AIIMS hospital.

Related

The project is currently pending the approval of the Union Cabinet.

The state cabinet and the Public Investment Board (PIB) have already approved the first phase of the project.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued directives to begin the initiative related to the project over the next six months.

The state government is seeking detailed project reports (DPR) for Varanasi, Prayagraj, Jhansi, and Meerut.

Additionally, Yogi directed officials to prepare DPRs for the Metro Neo project in Bareilly.

EIB already funded the metro projects, which are currently under construction, in Kanpur and Agra in the state.

In 2018, Uttar Pradesh cleared three separate proposed metro projects in three cities across the state.

These projects, which entailed a total investment of Rs470bn ($7.36bn), covered the cities of Agra, Kanpur, and Meerut.