HS2 reaches agreement to buy second site for Manchester station

High Speed 2 (HS2 Ltd) in the UK has acquired the second site in Manchester as part of its plans to build the new high speed railway station in the city.

The company, which is developing the UK’s new high speed rail network, reached an agreement with UK-based property provider Bruntwood to acquire Square One site on Travis Street. This comes more than a year after HS2 acquired Store Street site.

HS2 acquired both the sites on behalf of the UK Department for Transport (DfT).

The new high speed railway station in Manchester will be developed besides the existing Piccadilly Station.

The station is expected to open between 2035 and 2040.

It will feature six platforms at surface level and will enable passengers to avail HS2 services as well as access future Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) services.

HS2 chief commercial officer Ruth Todd said: “Following submission of the Bill earlier this year, seeking powers to construct and operate the railway between Crewe and Manchester, this acquisition represents another major milestone in our programme to bring high speed rail to the North.

“HS2’s purchase of Square One is a vote of confidence for investors locally and internationally to leverage the wider regeneration potential of the surrounding area, knowing that Manchester is set to become so brilliantly connected.”

Meanwhile, Bruntwood will use the funds received from the transaction to continue investing in the regional centres of the country.

