Hitachi Rail secures maintenance contract from ILSA

The new trains will commence operations in H1 2022. Credit: Hitachi Rail Limited.

Hitachi Rail España will maintain private high-speed rail operator ILSA’s train fleet after securing a $856.95m (€737m) contract.

The agreement means Hitachi Rail will maintain ILSA’s 20 new ETR 1000 trains for 30 years, until 2052.

A new team of more than 75 personnel will carry out upkeep services, including predictive and corrective activities, for the new fleet in Madrid.

The new trains will commence operations in H1 2022, linking Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia, Alicante, Seville, Malaga, and Cordoba.

Hitachi Rail España CEO Roberto Vitali said: “Spain is an important country for our Operation Service and Maintenance business. In addition to this full service contract for the ETR 1000 fleet, we have contract for the maintenance of 53 metros in service on the Madrid metro network and for the maintenance of the high-speed line infrastructure from Madrid to Lerida.”



ILSA’s fleet is currently being manufactured by Hitachi Rail and Alstom Group (formerly Bombardier Transportation) at Hitachi Rail’s factory in Italy.

The ETR 1000s have been running in Italy since 2015.

The first train is undergoing homologation tests in Spain, while the second and third units are expected to arrive before the end of this year.

With the capacity for 460 commuters, the 200m-long trains will be made up of 85% recyclable materials and 95% renewable materials.

They will operate at a commercial speed of up to 360km/h and feature more spacious seats, 5G Wi-Fi, and a bar area.

Last week, Network Rail awarded a contract to Hitachi Rail and Linbrooke to design digital signalling technology for the Gloucester area in England.