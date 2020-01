Dutch railway infrastructure operator ProRail has awarded a ten-year contract to Hit Rail to host and operate its Common Interface (CI).

Hit Rail has already installed the CI and begun hosting it as a software as a service (SaaS) on the Amazon AWS IT platform.

The CI enables interoperable connectivity for the European Union’s TAF (Freight) and TAP (Passenger) Technical Specifications for Interoperability (TSI). The European Union Agency for Railways (ERA) recommends its use.

Hit Rail said that this service will be critical for ProRail’s mandatory exchange of TAF / TAP TSI messages. ProRail must share these with other infrastructure managers and railway undertakings at national and cross-border levels.

Hit Rail general manager Antonio Lopez said: “This will help to improve the efficiency and transparency of services and we are delighted to be able to support them in taking the next step in pan-European compliance.”



The company received the contract after it made changes to its IT infrastructure. This includes moving its IT platform to the public Cloud.

ProRail project manager Martijn Wagenmakers added: “The speed, competence and dedication of Hit Rail to deliver the offered solution was a pleasure to witness.

“The people involved are proactive and always available to answer any questions, also very knowledgeable about the services they provide.”

In March, ProRail deployed Cambridge Broadband Networks’ (CBNL) 26GHz VectaStar solution in order to provide wireless backhaul for a new CCTV system at major railway stations.

CBNL collaborated with integrated security systems provider VCS Observation to carry out the project. VCS provided network deployment and integration services.