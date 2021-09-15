Hexagon unveils security and surveillance portfolio for rail operations

The new security and surveillance portfolio comprises an integrated range of solutions. Credit: Hexagon AB and/or its subsidiaries and affiliates.

Hexagon’s Safety, Infrastructure & Geospatial division, in collaboration with its Geosystems division, has introduced a security and surveillance portfolio for rail.

This portfolio comprises an integrated range of solutions, which are already tested by rail operations across the world. These solutions will allow the railway operators to better protect their assets, improve safety, and trim service interruptions.

Hexagon stated that the portfolio addresses the entire incident management lifecycle to enable detection and subsequent response to threats and incidents.

Hexagon GSI president Juergen Dold said: “Globally, passenger and freight traffic are expected to double by 2050, which means rail operators must begin investing in safer rail operations now.

“Rail networks have a broad spectrum of security needs, and Hexagon’s Security & Surveillance portfolio uniquely spans different hazards, capabilities and teams.



“It offers scalable solutions that seamlessly transition from simple security monitoring to emergency response to collaboration among diverse teams during complex operations.”

The portfolio includes the Leica BLK247 and accur8vision 3D surveillance and security systems, which are integrated with LiDAR technology, thermal sensors, video and 3D tracking and planning software.

These systems are designed for tunnels and rolling stock and other high value areas.

The portfolio also includes the ‘HxGN OnCall Security | Guardian’, which provides operational picture for alarms, sensors, IoT and intrusion devices, and video data to boost situational awareness.

The HxGN Connect helps in collaborating and sharing information between internal and external entities, while HxGN OnCall Dispatch allows control room personnel to dispatch resources during incidents.