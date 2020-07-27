Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Harsco Corporation’s Rail division has received a $10.3m contract from Hungary’s MÁV FKG Kft-t to deliver an EU 20-stone rail grinder.

This marks the first order for a grinder from Hungarian Railways.

The 20 stone grinder (RGH20C2) of Harsco Rail reprofiles the railhead and removes the surface defects on the rails.

It is said to be one of the most technologically advanced grinders currently in operation.

The grinder also complies with the European standards and can easily grind the mainline and switches without making any changes, as well as sustainably operate using an environmentally friendly stage V engine.



The grinder also features rail profile measurement and head checking measurement systems.

Harsco Rail President Jeswant Gill said: “We’re very pleased to expand our partnership with Hungarian Railways.

How concerned are you about spread of Coronavirus? Very concerned

Slightly concerned

Neither concerned nor unconcerned

Not very concerned

Not concerned View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

“This award demonstrates Hungarian Railways’ confidence in Harsco Rail as a valued partner capable of delivering class-leading performance with our innovative and technologically advanced products.”

Last September, Harsco Rail signed a seven-year framework agreement worth €250m ($276m) for the supply of up to 56 catenary maintenance vehicles to infrastructure manager DB Netz.

Under the agreement, 16 vehicles will be delivered from 2022 while seven more are expected two years later.

In 2018, Harsco has secured a seven-year contract worth $40m from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) to build 65 flat cars for New York City Transit’s subway in the US.