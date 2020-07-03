Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

UK-based train operator Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has announced that passengers can purchase season tickets via the OnTrack phone app.

This is expected to aid passengers to maintain social distancing by avoiding ticket queues amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Passengers will have to tap their Key smartcard onto their NFC-enabled smartphone to purchase weekly, monthly and annual season tickets.

This feature is available for passengers using the Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern trains.

The loading-up of season tickets purchased online is said to take less time compared with the time for the electronic ticket to arrive.



Passengers can also see all the purchased tickets on the smartcard by tapping it on their smartphone.

Thameslink and Great Northern MD Tom Moran said: “Using our Key smartcard and smartphone technology can really save you time queuing at the station, which will also help you socially distance. It’s one of the many ways we are helping those who must travel.

“Please think, ‘Is my journey really necessary?’ If it is, avoid the busiest times of the day, in particular from 6am to 7:30am, wear a face covering, and wash or sanitise your hands before and after each trip.”

In May, GTR used a powerful new virucide to kill Covid-19 for up to 30 days.