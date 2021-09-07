GTR installs new cycle parking spaces at rail stations

Elstree & Borehamwood’s new bike hub features two-tier storage for 100 bikes. Credit: Bob Redman / Govia Thameslink Railway.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has deployed more than 1,000 new cycle parking spaces at over 50 stations across England.

GTR operates the Thameslink, Southern and Great Northern rail franchise.

The initiative aims to encourage rail passengers to use their bikes more often to reduce carbon and improve their health.

As part of the project, an additional 250 spaces have been replaced to provide modern sheltered facilities.

The reformed sustainable and environmentally friendly stations also feature electric vehicle charging points, water management systems, and bee gardens.



Under the $7.88m (£5.7m) expansion of St Albans station, GTR installed CCTV across the entire parking space.

Elstree & Borehamwood’s new bike space has two-tier storage to accommodate 100 bikes, CCTV, a maintenance area, as well as free access through Thameslink’s ‘Key’ smartcard.

In addition, New Southgate and Watton-at-Stone comprise new 18-space bike shelters featuring solar panels on their roof for powering the shelter’s security lighting.

GTR stated that most of the projects were funded through its multimillion-pound improvement programme.

The Department for Transport’s cycle-rail fund, which is managed by the sustainable transport charity Sustrans, provided funding for establishing facilities at ten stations.

Sustrans South England interim director Sarah Leeming said: “Combining walking and cycling with rail helps people reduce their reliance on the car and makes for healthy journeys. The shift towards more sustainable modes of transport can also go a long way to alleviating congestion and air pollution in our towns and cities.”

GTR has also deployed 39 new electric vehicle charging points at the stations.

Last September, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps inaugurated Hatfield station’s charging hub with 27 points.

All 235 GTR stations also feature a smart water metre, which is expected to save an estimated 40 million litres annually.

