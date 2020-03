Germany-based regional transport company Hessische Landesbahn (HLB) has placed a €120m order with Alstom for 30 Coradia Lint regional trains.

To be built at Alstom’s Salzgitter site, the new trains are slated to start running on the Wetterau West-East sub-network from 2022.

HLB managing director Veit Salzmann said: “We have been using Coradia Lint vehicles successfully in our networks for many years.

“We appreciate the continuity in the cooperation with Alstom and would like to emphasise that we have been supplied punctually and completely in all projects so far. We are convinced that Alstom will succeed in doing the same in the Wetterau region.”

The new Coradia Lint 41 trains to be supplied to HLB will be disabled passenger-friendly and feature 120 seats. Each of these vehicles will be equipped with two multi-purpose areas to store wheelchairs, prams and bicycles, as well as barrier-free universal toilets.



The trains will also have Wi-Fi, power outlets near the seats and a passenger information system providing real-time details.

Capable of running at a maximum speed of 140km/h, the DMUs will be equipped with diesel engines that comply with the latest European Stage V emission standard.

How concerned are you about spread of Coronavirus? Very concerned

Slightly concerned

Neither concerned nor unconcerned

Not very concerned

Not concerned View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Alstom Germany and Austria managing director Jörg Nikutta said: “The new order by HLB is a further success for our proven and best-selling Coradia Lint.

“We look forward to accompanying HLB in the delivery of reliable and comfortable train services to their passengers in the Wetterau area.”

Since 2000, Alstom has sold 1,100 Coradia Lint vehicles.

Last year, German transport service Landesanstalt Schienenfahrzeuge Baden-Württemberg (SFBW) ordered 18 Coradia Lint regional trains from Alstom.