UK-based GB Railfreight (GBRf) has announced investments for its current facilities in Cambridgeshire.

In addition, the company is continuing to invest in its Maskew Avenue site in Peterborough.

Earlier this year, GBRf announced a £3m investment for the construction of a new control room, three classrooms, a boardroom and staff welfare facilities.

The company has worked with Balfour Beatty and Network Rail to carry out the creation of new intermodal sidings.

At the March Up Yard site, the business operations include wagon maintenance and stabling depot which has boosted the Sibelco rail services.



The site is said to have benefitted with the increased investments in the past.

With this new depot in March, it has become an efficient and appropriate pit-stop for critical wagon maintenance on Sibelco sets.

The acquisition and development of March have increased the efficiency and simplicity of service, as well as reduced fuel consumption due to fewer emissions.

GB Railfreight MD John Smith said: “GB Railfreight is unveiling today a raft of improvements to its facilities in Cambridgeshire as a sign we are confident in the resilience of the British economy.

“These announcements will also have an impact on how we go forward as a business and we look forward to the next chapter for GBRf.”

In April, GBRf trialled the use of old commuter trains to express deliver parcels.

The trial was done using a Class 319 EMU train with a maximum speed of 100mph. The service was operated to London Euston station earlier this month.