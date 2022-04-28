Funding agreement signed to modernise LA Union Station in US

The Los Angeles (LA) Union Station will be improved to better serve passengers. Credit: Vic_B via Pixabay.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) board has entered a project management and funding agreement with the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transit Authority (LA Metro) for the renovation of the Los Angeles (LA) Union Station in the US.

The LA Union Station will be upgraded under Metro’s Link Union Station (Link US) Phase A project, which is being carried out with an investment of $423.3m.

Metro CEO Stephanie Wiggins said: “Metro remains committed to working closely with the CAHSR to bring more investments to improve this vital passenger rail corridor, accommodate for future high-speed rail, and promote economic development in the region.”

In 2016, the Authority announced a contract with LA Metro for sharing funding related to the Link US project development costs.

In 2017, the Authority’s board of directors granted up to $18.7m for engineering and technical studies on the project, in addition to environmentally clearing various investments for the modernisation and integration of high-speed rail at Link US.

In 2019, High-Speed Rail entered an agreement with LA Metro to support the approval of $423m in Proposition 1A funds for the Link US project.

Last year in April, the Authority Board gave its nod for a preliminary funding plan related to the release of the Proposition 1A funds.

With over 35 active job sites, California High-Speed Rail is under construction along 119 miles. So far, more than 7,500 construction jobs were generated since the beginning of construction.

Southern California regional director LaDonna DiCamillo said: “Today’s board approval is another example of the amazing progress happening in the Southern California region.

“We are excited to partner with Metro to enable future high-speed rail service to Los Angeles Union Station.”

This January, LA Metro announced $1.24bn in American Rescue Plan Act funding.