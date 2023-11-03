Carbon emissions using the new rail solution will be reduced by up to 90% in comparison to air travel. Credit: Ceva.

UK-based global logistics company CEVA Logistics, a CMA CGM subsidiary, has managed Ferrari’s F1 team’s equipment transfer for two years, and in 2023 took the decision to use rail between North American races.

The iconic red Scuderia Ferrari cars, along with tonnes of technical and mechanical equipment, must be transported between 23 global locations for the 23 “race weekends”. This year, CEVA used rail to transport kit to and from three races: the Canadian Grand Prix, the US Grand Prix in Texas, and for the first time ever the Las Vegas Grand Prix, in Nevada.

The six 45t equipment kits will be packed in 53ft (16m) containers and shipped over 4000 miles from Montreal to Nevada. Ferrari’s logistics have shifted from the traditional air routes to focus on sea and land.

According to CEVA, carbon emissions from Montreal to Nevada will be cut by 32% compared to an all-road trucking option and by 90% compared to a comparable flight.

CEVA Logistics CEO Mathieu Friedberg emphasised how this pilot will demonstrate sustainable solutions across the industry.

Friedberg said: “The partnership with Scuderia Ferrari underlines the trust that major brands place in us to provide leading solutions and this trial demonstrates how sustainability improvements in logistics can significantly reduce carbon emissions for Formula 1 and beyond.

“We’re committed to engineering the best logistics solutions for Ferrari and that includes finding better ways to transport their equipment and reduce the environmental impact.”

Ceva has highlighted the intermodal journey that the different F1 equipment would take through ship and land, with an anticipated mileage of over 130,000 miles in 2023.

Frédéric Vasseur, team principal and general manager of Scuderia Ferrari, added: “Slashing CO₂ emissions in the logistical chain of motorsport and beyond, presents many challenges.

“This pilot project with CEVA Logistics is very interesting in terms of transport decarbonisation, but we’re not stopping here: we’ll continue to research new sustainable solutions. To achieve climate targets, constant dialogue with partners and experimentation are more important than ever.”

Scuderia Ferrari, the racing division of luxury auto manufacturer Ferrari, chose CEVA Logistics as its official logistics partner under a multi-year agreement in January 2022.

According to Ceva Logistics, the plan aligns with the strategic goals of Scuderia Ferrari. Its 2023 F1 engines will be powered by ethanol fuel starting this year, then by 2026 the race cars will be using biofuels and by 2030 Formula 1 aims to be net zero carbon.