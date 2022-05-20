Etihad Rail partners European firms to improve rail services in UAE

Etihad Rail CEO Shadi Malak signed an MoU with High Speed 1 CEO Dyan Crowther. Credit: Etihad Rail.

UAE’s national railway network Etihad Rail has entered into three Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Renfe, High Speed 1, and GB Railfreight to facilitate rail services in the country.

Renfe is a Spain-based national railway operator, High Speed 1 the first high-speed railway in Britain, while GB Railfreight is a UK rail freight firm.

The MoUs were signed for sharing knowledge and expertise as well as best practices in freight and passenger rail services and rail operations.

This move forms part of Etihad Rail’s strategy for the development of railway services under the UAE National Railways Programme.

Additionally, the MoUs will allow Etihad Rail to improve its knowledge of rail maintenance and manage technical developments such as planning, design, development, and commissioning.

Etihad Rail CEO Shadi Malak said: “Etihad Rail is committed to achieving the goals of the National Railways Programme and completing the Etihad Rail project on schedule.

“We are constantly working to sign agreements and build partnerships to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of the National Rail Network, as part of Etihad Rail’s diligent efforts for bolstering cooperation and exchanging expertise with some of the global leaders in the railway network, to provide the best world-class services.”

This year in March, Etihad Rail announced the completion of work to link Abu Dhabi and Dubai via a direct line.