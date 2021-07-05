EMR and partners trial two-box emissions reduction system

According to early indications, the technology is expected to cut down emissions by about 80%. Credit: designjeep from Pixabay.

East Midlands Railway (EMR), in collaboration with rolling stock firm Porterbrook and emissions specialist Eminox, has conducted the trial of a new emission reduction technology.

As part of the testing, a two-box emissions reduction system was attached to the exhaust of a Class 170 train running between Derby and Matlock.

The $830,490 (£600,000) trial was financially backed by EMR, Porterbrook and the Department for Transport delivered by Innovate UK through its funding programme.

This system deploys an oxidation catalyst, along with a filter to partially eradicate pollution from nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons, and particulate matter.

A low volume hydrostatic oil reservoir, developed by Bosch Rexroth, was also included as part of the testing.



The reservoir uses a double pump arrangement, as well as hydrostatic oil for powering the engine cooling fans and the alternator, resulting in supplying electrical power to the train.

In a statement, Porterbrook said: “The technology is capable of delivering similar outputs to the original system, but requires only 16l of hydrostatic oil compared to the 200l that is currently needed, delivering a significant reduction in space, weight and volume of oil required.”

The collected performance data from the trial will help in understanding if the system can be used widely in the industry as a viable option.

According to early indications, the technology is expected to cut down emissions by about 80%.

Rail Minister Chris Heaton-Harris said: “It was fantastic to see one of our previous ‘First of a Kind’ competition winners in action at Derby station. Harnessing innovations like this will help to make our railways greener and cleaner as we build back better from Covid-19.”

