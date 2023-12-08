DB marked the beginning of construction with the sounding of an air horn (or four). Credit: Deutsche Bahn/Oliver Lang

Germany’s Deutsche Bahn (DB) has marked the beginning of construction on the next stage of a major €3.5bn ($3.76bn) rail project connecting the German city of Hamburg to Copenhagen in Denmark through the Fehmarnbelt Link.

The 88km line, on the German side, will include 55km of new railway tracks and six new train stations across ten construction phases through to the beginning of operations, planned for the end of 2029.

DB’s construction of the line continues work begun in 2020 when Denmark began building the historic 18km Fehmarnbelt road and rail tunnel under the stretch of the Baltic Sea separating two countries, which will be the world’s longest immersed tunnel when it is completed.

Susanna Henckel, the state secretary to the German federal minister for transport, described the project as a “European milestone”, she said: “The connection to the Fehmarnbelt crossing not only brings Germany and Denmark closer together, but also the whole of Europe.

“From Hamburg to Copenhagen, train travellers will only need half as long as now at 2.5 hours. But the connection brings so much more, a European rail network is being created on which goods can travel more quickly from north to south – from Oslo to Palermo.”

Construction on the German side of the Fehmarnbelt tunnel began in Puttgarden, Fehmarn in 2021. Credit: Femern A/S

The first phase of construction will be the double track expansion and electrification of the 11.4km line between Puttgarden and the Fehmarnsund Bridge, with construction on the other sections to Lübeck beginning in parallel from 2026.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Railway Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Funding for the project is coming from a joint investment by the European Union, DB, and the German state of Schleswig-Holstein, with the official starting signal for construction given by Henckel, DB Infrastructure Board Member Berthold Huber and the state’s Prime Minister Daniel Günther.

Günther said: “The start of construction on the rail connection is an event that we have been working towards for a long time. I am pleased that we have managed to find a compromise for the route together with the local citizens, the federal government and the DB.

“With this cross-border transport project connecting countries, we are creating greater proximity between Denmark and Schleswig-Holstein, between our economies and especially between people.”