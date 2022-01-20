CTA’s O’Hare Branch Signal Upgrade project reaches final stage

The enhancement of the Blue Line service will enable CTA to include more trains to fulfil increased demand. Credit: Tama66 /Pixabay.

Chicago Transit Authority (CTA) has announced the entry of the Your New Blue (YNB) O’Hare Branch Signal Upgrade project into the last phase.

The Kennedy Expressway (I-190) will undergo overnight lane closures as part of this $207m project, to support reoccurring weekend-only project work.

Additionally, weekend shuttle train will commence operations between the O’Hare and Rosemont Blue Line stations.

Under the project, a nearly 40-year-old rail signal solution is being replaced.

This system was deployed in the early 1980s, during the extension of the Blue Line from Jefferson Park to O’Hare.

The enhancement of the Blue Line service will enable CTA to include more trains to fulfil increased demand.

Most of the project work will take place during weekends to minimise the impact on commuters and will continue till late April.

Meanwhile, Blue Line trains will operate in two routes.

Apart from the weekend shuttle train, regular service will continue to operate between Rosemont and Forest Park.

In a statement, CTA said: “To ride through (beyond the Rosemont station), customers will simply need to change trains across the platform to continue their trip in either direction. Blue Line riders should listen for announcements on board trains for further direction and allow for extra travel time.

“In addition, during the overnight hours on weekends, the Kennedy Expressway (I-190) lanes leading to and from O’Hare International Airport may also be reduced to a single lane at times.”

O’Hare Branch Signal Upgrade project is being advanced under the $492m YNB modernisation programme.

This programme is directed towards offering ‘faster, smoother and more reliable’ journeys along the O’Hare branch of the Blue Line.

Last November, Fluor-Walsh Construction Company joint venture concluded the construction of a rail bypass structure, under CTA’s Red and Purple Modernisation Phase One Project.