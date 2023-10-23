North American railroad company CSX has signed an agreement with Siemens Mobility to use its Controlguide Core Dispatch System (CDS) to maximise network capacity and improve safety.
Building on discussions that began in July 2022, the agreement will also support the continued use of Siemens’ Rail Traffic Network Optimisation Solution, TPS.live, which has already been integrated into CSX’s digital operations.
Tobias Bauer, president of rail infrastructure for Siemens Mobility North America, said: “This operation is simply a continuation of the great partnership between Siemens Mobility and CSX.
“The Controlguide CDS will not only improve CSX operations and enhance their sustainability initiatives by reducing fuel, but it will also enhance the safety of freight operations.”
The “first of its kind” software will allow CSX to have a “granular visualisation” of its network rail operations as well as an “architecture stack” that provides continuous access and visibility into its operations. A joint production operation rollout of the latest capabilities will run until 2027.
Carl Walker, vice president of engineering at CSX, said: “Our partnership with Siemens Mobility allows us to unleash the full potential of cutting-edge software solutions that help transform our operations to improve safety, service, sustainability and efficiency.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
The CSX railroad is a Class I freight railroad along the Eastern US and in the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec, covering roughly 20,000 route miles of track.
Alongside furthering its digital solutions products, Siemens has also recently broken ground on a new factory in the Eastern US with its $220m rolling stock manufacturing facility in North Carolina.