The UK’s Transport for Wales (TfW) has stated that it is continuing the work to increase the safety of essential workers who avail their rail service amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

TfW staff is ensuring that their trains are frequently cleaned and focusing on high-contact areas.

TfW has also employed additional cleaners for day and night shift at the Wales and Borders network train depots, along with additional onboard cleansers on trains.

The railway operator has also launched a short social media campaign to urge passengers to avoid non-essential travel and stay at home. According to recent data, TfW saw a 95% decrease in passenger service.

The operator is currently running around 500 daily services to provide a connection to essential places and has offered free-of-cost travel to NHS workers.



TfW Rail Services Safety and Assurance director Leyton Powell said: “The safety and well-being of our customers – the majority of whom are key workers is an absolute priority for us, as well as the protection of our staff who are keeping the rail network running.

“We are using an anti-viral cleaning product with a seven-day protection period, underpinned by cleaning trains thoroughly at least every 24 hours, plus regular cleaning of major contact points such as tables, handles and anywhere where people may regularly place their hands.

“We have increased our cleaning teams to build our capacity for the additional cleaning required and provided them with the necessary equipment to stay safe themselves. As key workers, they are all doing a remarkable job.”

Earlier this month, the Welsh Government agreed to provide up to £40m in funding over the next few months to support railway services amid the pandemic.