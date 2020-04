India’s South Central Railway (SCR) has announced that it is going to quarantine around 90 employees who came into contact with people returning from Nizamuddin, Delhi, for 14 days.

The employees, which includes ticket checking personnel, cleaning staff and catering staff, had serviced people who travelled to Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in six trains.

The Tabligi Jamaat congregation occurred in Nizamuddin from 13 to 15 March and was attended by 1,500 people across the country.

Around 13 people associated with the congregation have died and 30 have tested positive. Many others who have exhibited symptoms of the coronavirus (Covid-19) have been isolated.

Nizamuddin has been marked as one of the major Covid-19 hotspots of the country.



The Hindu quoted SCR railway officials as saying: “We have given details of passengers to both the governments to trace them. It has come to our notice that most of the returnees had travelled by AP Express, Telangana Express, Tamil Nadu Express, GT Express, AP Sampark Kranthi and Duronto Express.

“The quarantine period has already passed and so far we have not received any adverse information. However, we will put them in quarantine, if necessary, in our official accommodation or respective homes for some time and test them.”

How concerned are you about spread of Coronavirus? Very concerned

Slightly concerned

Neither concerned nor unconcerned

Not very concerned

Not concerned View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Previously, 14 SCR railway staff who serviced the AP Sampark Kranthi Express, which travelled to Ramagundam/Tirupathi from Hazrath Nizamuddin, were quarantined.

Around ten Indonesians who travelled to Ramagundam had tested positive for Covid-19.

India has reported 1,590 cases so far with 45 deaths and 148 recoveries.