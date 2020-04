The Altamont Corridor Express (ACE) service in the US has announced plans to suspend two of its trains, 05 and 06, from 6 April due to decreased demand amid the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The move was implemented after the counties along the ACE Service route imposed non-essential travel restrictions, due to which the passenger traffic dropped by more than 90%.

The 05 and 06 trains currently serve less than 75 travellers. Additionally, the trains’ shuttle services will also be halted.

During the pandemic, ACE stated that it will continue the operation of the two-remaining round-trips as per the usual schedules unless they receive other orders.

ACE staff is monitoring the different measures to ensure that the trains are thoroughly and completely disinfected the end of each day.



The disinfectant process includes frequently touched places such as handrails, seats, tables, windows and other surfaces.

The soap dispensers are also refilled every night under routine maintenance.

ACE said: “We are working with our transit partners to incorporate other measures as recommendations are provided.”

Last month, as per the recommendation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, ACE suspended the sales of in-person tickets and asked passengers to opt for mobile ticketing.

The measure came to effect at Lathrop/Manteca and Tracy stations from 25 March. However, tickets are still sold in the morning and evening at Stockton station and in the morning at Pleasanton station.

Earlier this week, UK-based railway operator Hull Trains suspended its rail operations amid the pandemic, which has affected passenger traffic.