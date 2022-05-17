Colas Rail secures contract for Morocco’s Casablanca tramway project

Colas Rail will study and deploy the low-voltage systems on track. Credit: Colas Rail.

Rail freight company Colas Rail has received a €15m contract from the Casablanca Transport en Site Aménagé SA (Casa Transport SA) in Morocco.

The contract scope includes installing low-voltage systems for lines T3 and T4 of the Casablanca tramway.

Under the 30-month project, Colas Rail will study and deploy the low-voltage systems on track, including video surveillance, sound system, and supervisory control as well as data acquisition (SCADA).

Besides, the systems will also be deployed for multiservice network, time synchronisation, and telecoms.

Related

Last year, the company also received a contract for electrification (catenaries and electrical substations, in addition to laying railway tracks for the central section of the two lines T3 and T4 of the Casablanca tramway.

With a length of 14 km of double track platform, the Line T3 will serve 20 stations. Additionally, the Line T3 will serve 19 stations with a double-track platform.

Colas Rail chairman Hervé Le Joliff said: “This new contract shows that there is a real bond, built on trust, between the Moroccan local authorities and Colas Rail.

“As in previous projects for the Casablanca tramway, our teams are fully mobilised to deliver an integrated, reliable and safe system to our historical partner.”

Colas Rail, established in 2008, was involved in all the construction projects of tramway systems in the country.

The projects covered lines 1 and 2 of the Rabat-Salé tramway and its extensions as well as lines T1 and T2 of the Casablanca tramway.