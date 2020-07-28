Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Canadian National Railway (CN) has announced that it will invest $60m in Louisiana and $50m in Mississippi this year to boost the rail networks across the two US states.

This is a part of CN’s strategic investments to aid the increasing demand and support the supply chains.

In Louisiana, the investment includes a project to rebuild the McComb Spillway Bridge, rail and ties replacement along with the maintenance of bridges, level crossings, culverts and other track infrastructure.

In Mississippi, investments will focus on positive train control, along with the replacement of rail and ties, as well as track infrastructure maintenance.

CN Eastern Region VP Derek Taylor said: “We take our essential role in the North American economy seriously and these investments in Louisiana are a key part of our strategy to support growth.



“The company remains committed to helping enable supply chains that fuel Louisiana’s growth as we are a critical part of getting everyday goods to markets and consumers.

“Safety is a core value at CN and by investing in the maintenance and expansion of our track and capacity, we are providing customers with a safe and reliable solution at a time when fluid supply chains are more critical than ever.”

Mississippi Department of Transportation’s southern district transportation commissioner Tom King added: “Sustained, long-term investment in infrastructure is the key to keeping Mississippi poised for a rapid economic recovery.

“With this announcement, CN will have contributed more than $350m to its rail network in our state in the last five years. Their commitment is unmatched and greatly appreciated!”

CN will carry out work to replace 12-miles of rail track in Mississippi and six-miles of rail track in Louisiana.

It will also install more than 125,000 new railroad ties in Mississippi and over 20,000 new railroad ties in Louisiana.

Additionally, 31 road crossing surfaces and 21 road crossing surfaces will be respectively rebuilt in Mississippi and Louisiana.

Last year, CN planned to invest nearly C$245m ($182.64m) to strengthen its rail network in Quebec to improve safety and facilitate efficient services.