CHSRA enters partnership to advance Palmdale rail station planning

The Palmdale Station will serve as a connection point for California high-speed rail, Metrolink and Brightline West. Representative Image. Credit: Joel Barwick on Unsplash.

The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA) in the US has entered a new partnership to proceed with work for the proposed high-speed rail station in downtown Palmdale.

The authority signed an agreement with the City of Palmdale to provide funds for a grant application to the US Department of Transportation’s (USDOT) Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) programme.

If awarded, the grant will be used to complete the Station Implementation Master Plan (Master Plan).

CHSRA is seeking a $1.35m RAISE grant to develop a master plan for an integrated, multimodal Palmdale high-speed rail station.

Southern California regional director LaDonna DiCamillo said: “We are committed to bringing clean, electrified high-speed rail to Southern California.



“We are actively working with our local partners on projects such as this, aimed at bringing short and long-term benefits to millions of Californians. A high-speed rail service was always envisioned by voters to connect riders across Southern California and statewide. This partnership is another step in making that happen.”

This new Palmdale station will function as a ‘connection point’ for California high-speed rail, Southern California Regional Rail Authority (Metrolink), and Brightline West.

Other agencies collaborating on the station project include Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro), High Desert Corridor Joint Powers Authority, and the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.

The USDOT announced the availability of $1bn RAISE funding in April. Project applications will be assessed on several conditions, including safety, environmental sustainability, quality of life, economic competitiveness, state of good repair, partnership, and innovation.

CHSRA is a state agency established to build California High-Speed Rail project. The authority’s Phase I high-speed rail system will run from San Francisco to Los Angeles/Anaheim.

The project is currently under construction in the Central Valley.

Last month, the USDOT reinstated around $929m in federal grant to support California’s High-Speed Rail project.