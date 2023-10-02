The WHOOSH bullet train spans 142.3km and features a maximum speed of 350km per hour. Credit: Huawei.

Chinese multinational telecoms corporation Huawei has announced a partnership with China Railway Signal & Communication (CRSC) and China Telecom to provide a “dedicated” communication platform for Indonesia’s high-speed rail system.

Jakarta-Bandung is Southeast Asia’s first high-speed rail line, and will dramatically cut the three-hour journey to just 45 minutes.

To do this, the train’s operators have signed up Huawei to provide network solutions for train management and the rail network’s operations.

Huawei, CRSC and China Telecom will offer real-time train communications, control and dispatching, as well as dependable and robust technical support for intelligent, safe and efficient train operations.

The WHOOSH bullet train was chosen as the line’s locomotive and can reach a maximum speed of 350km per hour.

The $7.3bn high-speed rail project, which experienced delays and backlogs as a result of the pandemic, is an element of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

The line was developed by the joint state venture PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (PT KCIC), which brought Indonesian firms together with Chinese state-owned businesses. The contract with Huawei is the next step in this cross-border collaboration.

According to Huawei, this is the first project outside of China to deploy China’s CTCS-3 (Train Control System Level 3), a system that is set to provide “high security, large bandwidth and simple O&M”.

Liu Jieping, CRSC’s deputy chief engineer for the Jakarta-Bandung Project, emphasised how the WHOOSH’s inauguration marks a significant milestone in China’s worldwide high-speed railway plan.

Jieping said: “The train-to-ground wireless network, transmission network, data network and other system solutions provided by Huawei have built a high-quality dedicated communications network for the WHOOSH and provided reliable technical support for safe and efficient train operations.”

As previously reported, the Indonesian government chose China to develop the fast rail link, boosting its influence over the project, with Indonesia owning 60% of the joint venture and China owning 40%.

The network also includes Huawei’s ‘next generation’ data communications equipment, which ensures 100% secure networks via native hard pipes.

PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China president and director Dwiyana Slamet Riyadi emphasised how collaboration across the network platform can serve as a benchmark for future projects.

Riyadi said: “The shared implementation of proven technology solutions and operational solutions of the Whoosh high-speed train can serve as a reference and benchmark for the development of other high-speed rail infrastructure in Indonesia and similar projects in other ASEAN countries.”