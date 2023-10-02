The city of Wuhan in central China’s Hubei Province has opened its new monorail system to the public.
Optics Valley, the name given to Wuhan’s connectivity and business hub neighbourhood, announced the ‘Photon’ autonomous monorail.
But it won’t just be commuters and tourists taking the new line – thrillseekers will surely be attracted by the glass-floored carriages, giving “270o views”.
The driverless line traverses its 10.6km route at a maximum speed of 60 km/h.
The rolling stock is a battery-powered, rubber tyre CRRC Quindao Sifang units and Optics Valley chose the two-car formations.
