The California High-Speed Rail (CHSR) Authority’s board of directors has approved the preliminary funding plan with LA Metro to continue with the Link Union Station project in the US.

With this approval, High-Speed Rail will be able to share LA Metro’s Palmdale, Los Angeles Union Station (LAUS) and other locations in southern California.

CHSR Authority CEO Brian Kelly said: “We appreciate the collaboration and partnership with LA Metro.

“These agreements we have reached together demonstrate concrete and realistic steps for us to move forward with the Link US project while continuing with our efforts to bring high-speed rail to southern California.”

The Link Union Station project is expected to change the method of operations of the regional rail system in southern California.



It will permit trains to enter and exit the station from both the current northern tracks and new tracks to the south over the 101 freeway.

LA Metro CEO Phillip A Washington added: “Metro is very excited to partner with California High-Speed Rail to enable future high-speed rail service to Los Angeles Union Station. We appreciate High-Speed Rail’s contribution of $423 million to this Link US project.”

According to the memorandum of understanding that was signed, all parties will have to work together to construct the Link US to accommodate future and current operators.

The MoU also outlines the requirement for a funding agreement, which will include $18.726m for design and environmental aspects, as well as $423.335m for construction from the CHSR Authority for phase one of Link US.

A $398.391m investment will also be provided from the California State Transportation Agency (CalSTA) Transit and Intercity Rail Capital Program.

The MoU also states that the entities will collaborate for the shared use of LA Metro ROW in Palmdale, LAUS and Sections of the Valley and River Subdivisions.

All entities must also try to receive funding for the next phase to complete the Link US Project before the 2028 Olympics.