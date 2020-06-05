Bombardier Transportation has signed an agreement with QuEST Global to extend their current partnership to enhance the cooperation to develop engineering capabilities for the rail industry.

The partnership aims to deliver future innovation, excellent delivery and project execution.

The companies have collaborated since 2017 to provide engineering solutions to the industry.

Bombardier Transportation president Danny Di Perna said: “Signing this agreement to extend our existing collaboration with QuEST Global is an important step in providing world-class technical solutions to the global rail market. This extended strategic partnership will give us additional access to great engineering talent for joint product development across the entire value chain.”

QuEST Global chairman and CEO Ajit Prabhu said: “This partnership is a testament to our expertise in driving transformational initiatives with our customers and long-term partner Bombardier Transportation.



“Our capability in converging mechanical, electronics and software technologies has helped our customers create their frontier by advancing the ways people live, work, travel and engage with each other. We look forward to helping Bombardier to enhance their competitiveness in the rail domain.”

QuEST Global is a product engineering and lifecycle services partner to different companies in the aero engines, high-tech, aerospace and defence, transportation, power and industrial, oil and gas, and medical device sectors.

It has a presence in 15 countries with 68 global centres and more than 12,300 employees.

Last month, Bombardier stated that the Covid-19 pandemic may not affect the divestment of its rail business to Alstom in France.

In February 2020, Bombardier and Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to sell the former’s rail business to Alstom.