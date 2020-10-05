Bombardier delivers first monorail train for Bangkok

Bombardier Transportation has delivered the first of 72 Innovia monorail 300 trains for Bangkok in Thailand.

The four-car Innovia monorail 300 trains will operate on the 34.2km Khae Rai-MinBuri (Pink) and 30.4km Lat Phrao-Samrong (Yellow) metropolitan rapid transit (MRT) lines in Bangkok.

The handover ceremony was attended by Thailand Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-Cha, as well as other officials.

CRRC Puzhen Bombardier Transportation Systems (PBTS) joint venture is manufacturing the monorails based on the original design from Canada.

Bombardier Transportation managing director Claudio Tiraferri said: “The on-time delivery of our first Innovia monorail 300 vehicles for Thailand marks an exciting milestone in the history of Thailand’s rail transportation and reflects our strong collaboration between our customers, our PBTS joint venture and our highly skilled, 600-strong local team.



“Thailand is an important market for Bombardier where, over the last 23 years, we have grown from signalling supplier to the market leader in rail systems and we look forward to seeing the new rail lines become a reality.”

The monorail systems are designed to run at a maximum speed of 80 km/h. The system is capable of carrying more than 28,000 passengers per hour in each direction.

Besides Innovia monorail 300 trains, Bombardier will deliver wayside systems and its automated Cityflo 650 rail control and system integration.

In Thailand, Bombardier employs more than 600 personnel to deliver projects in the country and across the Asia Pacific region.

Related Report GlobalData's Covid-19 Industry Impact Report Get Free Report Latest report from Browse over 50,000 other reports on our store. Visit GlobalData Store

The company is supplying its Innovia APM 300 automated people mover system for the Gold Line, the first driverless mass transit system in Thailand.

It is also supplying a signalling system for the Bangkok Skytrain and MRT Purple Line, among other projects.