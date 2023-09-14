The new rolling stock will replace Tyne and Wear’s aging trains. Credit: Larry McGuirk/ Shutterstock.

Emergency service professionals in the northeast of the UK are receiving specialised training on Stadler metro trains to prepare for any potential emergency onboard.

Nexus, the operator of the Tyne and Wear regional metro services, said it was providing training to all “blue light services” in preparation for new rolling stock entering service.

The Stadler Class 555 Metro trains are undergoing a period of testing and driver training before entering service for customers. Two more new trains are set to be delivered late this year. The Swiss manufacturer is building 46 units for Nexus.

The first emergency workers to undergo the training at the Nexus Learning Centre in South Shields were Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS).

Nexus said: “Key areas include carriage layout, fire suppression systems, emergency access points to and from the driver’s cab and the carriage saloon area, braking distances, power supply, battery locations, emergency alarm and intercom systems, jacking points, location of fire extinguishers and defibrillators.”

Michael Richardson, head of fleet and depot replacement programme at Nexus said: “We are working closely with the Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service along with the other emergency services to get them familiarised with our new trains ahead of them entering service for customers.

“This is vital training for the firefighters so that they know the layout, emergency systems and access points so that they can react effectively in the unlikely event an emergency situation should arise.

TWFRS head of operational training Lee Medhurst: “These familiarisation sessions are crucial for our firefighters. As the rollout of the new Metro fleet replaces the old, we need to understand the differences between the two types in case we are working with either in an emergency situation.

“It’s great to be able to see the difference between the old fleet and the new fleet and how technology has advanced and been used to help keep our community safe.”