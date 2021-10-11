Transport Scotland gives approval to Barrhead rail electrification project

The construction work is anticipated to begin on the $85.89m Barrhead corridor in April next year. Credit: Hands off my tags! Michael Gaida from Pixabay.

The East Kilbride and Barrhead Electrification Project in Scotland has obtained clearance to initiate construction work by Transport Scotland.

Developed by Transport Scotland and Network Rail, the scheme will run through East Renfrewshire and South Lanarkshire to the south of Glasgow.

Construction work is anticipated to begin on the $85.89m (£63m) Barrhead corridor in April next year and scheduled to be finished by December 2023.

It is expected to facilitate passenger as well as freight services and will function as a ‘key’ diversionary course for cross-border services.

The East Kilbride corridor recently received approval for single track electrification infrastructure.



At present, rail projects in the country are being executed under financial challenges, as well as amidst uncertain future demand.

By moving forward with single track, the funds will be reallocated to other decarbonisation plans, including Borders electrification.

Furthermore, additional development work is in progress to review accessibility across both corridors.

Scottish Transport Minister Graeme Dey said: “Delivery of the East Kilbride and Barrhead Electrification Project will not only ensure the decarbonisation of two critical corridors on this strategic network but will allow efficiencies to be achieved and disruption minimised for passengers during this period.

“It will also help towards the delivery of our Rail Decarbonisation Action Plan which will see removal of all diesel on passenger services by 2035 through the deployment of existing rolling stock.”

Network Rail Scotland principal programme sponsor Katie Vollbracht said: “The East Kilbride and Barrhead Electrification Project is at the centre of our plans to decarbonise domestic passenger services by 2035.

“The project will deliver high-quality public transport choices for passengers through the introduction of greener, more reliable electric trains, with improved stations and passenger facilities along the two routes.”

Last week, Scotland’s Railway reopened Glasgow Queen Street station after the completion of a $163.10m (£120m) government-funded refurbishment.

The Glasgow Queen Street station was redeveloped under the Edinburgh Glasgow Improvement Programme.