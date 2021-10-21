Bahrain approves phase one of metro project

This project will be presented as an integrated PPP. Credit: Andy M. from Pixabay.

The Government of Bahrain has sanctioned the commencement of Phase One Bahrain Metro Project, which is expected to cost around $2bn.

The government will now proceed to the tender stage following a market consultation event that took place in March earlier this year.

This two-stage international and ‘competitively bid’ public tender process will include a request for qualification (RFQ) followed by a request for proposal.

The RFQ process is anticipated to begin next month.

The project is being managed by the country’s Ministry of Transportation and Telecommunications.



Under the first phase, a 109km rail-based urban transit network comprising an elevated corridor with two tracks will be developed.

These two lines having an estimated length of 28.6km and will feature 20 stations and two interchanges.

The new urban transit system will support a fully automated, driverless GoA4 system operation and will include the latest technology.

With an initial capacity of about 5,000 passengers per hour per direction (pphpd), each line will have the ability to scale up to 23,000pphpd.

The tender will cover the design and construction of civil structures, procurement, operation, and the maintenance of the metro over the contract period, along with the project’s funding.

As informed by the ministry, the project will be presented as an integrated PPP.

With a contract period of 35 years, the preferred private partner will work on the project on design, build, finance, operate, maintain, and transfer (DBFOMT) basis.

The private partner will obtain availability-based payments, performance-based deductions, and incentives while the government will bear the demand risk.

The government will offer a pre-determined amount as a construction grant to the winning partner for financing a small portion of the capex.

The government has also purchased the sites required for the metro corridor and the associated depot centres.

These will be handed over to the private partner at the project’s commencement.