View all newsletters
Receive our newsletter - data, insights and analysis delivered to you
  1. News
August 10, 2022

AS Merko Ehitus wins tram line construction contract in Estonia

AS Merko Ehitus will construct a tram line that will link the Tallinn Old Harbour with Rail Baltic’s Ülemiste passenger terminal.

Estonia
The new tram line will be constructed on a section of around 2.5km. Credit: Rudy and Peter Skitterians from Pixabay.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, along with KMG Inseneriehituse AS, has received a design and construction contract worth around €36.5m from Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department in Estonia.

Under the contract, AS Merko Ehitus will be involved in building a tram line that will link the Tallinn Old Harbour with Rail Baltic’s Ülemiste passenger terminal.

The company will construct a new tram line on a section of around 2.5km. It will begin at the intersection of Kivisilla/Gonsiori streets up to the Põhja boulevard.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, leads the project with a 50:50 ratio.

These construction works are expected to be completed by February 2025.

Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department earlier announced that AS Merko Ehitus group’s Tallinna Teede has been selected as the preferred bidder for the ‘reconstruction of Vana-Kalamaja street’.

The scope of the €7.8m contract includes the reconstruction of a 1.2km section of Vana-Kalamaja street. It will also cover the renewal of the road surface and underground communications.

Construction will commence at the Toompuiestee end of Nunne street and conclude at Suur-Patarei street, covering most of Vana-Kalamaja street.

Furthermore, the project also involves the construction of the new square near Baltic Station as well as in front of the Gustav Adolf Gymnasium elementary school.

Construction works are anticipated to be over by summer 2023.

Related Companies
Enerco

Rail Track Maintenance Devices

Visit Profile
Sqills

Highly Innovative Passenger Management Software for Rail

Visit Profile
SwitchPoint Heating ORIGO

Electrical Heating Systems and Equipment

Visit Profile

NEWSLETTER Sign up Tick the boxes of the newsletters you would like to receive. The top stories of the day delivered to you every weekday. A weekly roundup of the latest news and analysis, sent every Friday. The railway industry's most comprehensive news and information delivered every month.
I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the Privacy Policy
SUBSCRIBED

THANK YOU

Thank you for subscribing to Railway Technology