AS Merko Ehitus wins tram line construction contract in Estonia

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, along with KMG Inseneriehituse AS, has received a design and construction contract worth around €36.5m from Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department in Estonia.

Under the contract, AS Merko Ehitus will be involved in building a tram line that will link the Tallinn Old Harbour with Rail Baltic’s Ülemiste passenger terminal.

The company will construct a new tram line on a section of around 2.5km. It will begin at the intersection of Kivisilla/Gonsiori streets up to the Põhja boulevard.

AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, leads the project with a 50:50 ratio.

These construction works are expected to be completed by February 2025.

Tallinn Urban Environment and Public Works Department earlier announced that AS Merko Ehitus group’s Tallinna Teede has been selected as the preferred bidder for the ‘reconstruction of Vana-Kalamaja street’.

The scope of the €7.8m contract includes the reconstruction of a 1.2km section of Vana-Kalamaja street. It will also cover the renewal of the road surface and underground communications.

Construction will commence at the Toompuiestee end of Nunne street and conclude at Suur-Patarei street, covering most of Vana-Kalamaja street.

Furthermore, the project also involves the construction of the new square near Baltic Station as well as in front of the Gustav Adolf Gymnasium elementary school.

Construction works are anticipated to be over by summer 2023.