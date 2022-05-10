Argyle line in Scotland reopens after upgrades

The route between Rutherglen and Exhibition Centre was re-opened. Credit: Network Rail.

UK-based Network Rail has reopened the Argyle line in Glasgow, Scotland after a £32m enhancement programme.

After an eight-week programme of engineering works, the route between Rutherglen and Exhibition Centre was re-opened.

The project included repairing and renewing tunnels as well as bridges and tracks between Rutherglen and Exhibition Centre.

Engineers cleared 500 tonnes of concrete encasement from the tunnels. The project also included the repainting of 700 structural beams and an application of more than 1,000m² of waterproofing.

Related

Scottish Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said: “Passengers will undoubtedly welcome the news that this particular programme of work and its associated closures have come to an end. I’d like to thank them for their patience throughout, particularly users of Anderston station.”

Improvements will also be made to the Anderston station as part of the Argyle line project.

The station will be closed for a further four weeks until 6 June, enabling engineers to complete crucial work on the entrance, booking office, concourse and platforms.

Upon completion, the station will have a lift for better customer access and a remodelled booking office as well as modern finishes on the stairs, floors, and ceilings.

Network Rail programme manager Jeremy Spence said: “The complexity of a project that covers multiple worksites, involves a range of disciplines, not to mention the mobilisation of plant and equipment, is not without significant challenges.”

In a separate development, Network Rail collaborated with major industry partners for the improvement of safety and performance of rail freight in the UK.

Wagon defects, such as brake faults, wheel faults, decoupling and door faults, are the reasons for freight network delays, according to data analysis by Network Rail, freight operators, and the Rail Safety and Standards Board (RSSB).