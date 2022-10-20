Alstom secures €900m ERTMS contract in Italy

The latest ERTMS Baseline 3 Level 2 signalling system will be deployed on 27 lines managed by RFI. Credit: Alstom.

Alstom has entered a framework agreement valued at around €900m with Rete Ferroviaria Italiana (RFI) for the delivery of the European Rail Traffic Management System (ERTMS) for central and southern Italy.

Under the contract, Alstom will design, deliver and commission an ERTMS system on a large scale in the country.

The latest ERTMS Baseline 3 Level 2 signalling system with GSM-R and digital interlocking ACCM will be deployed on 27 lines, managed by RFI, in Sardinia, Molise, Puglia, Umbria, Lazio, and Campania regions.

The system recommended by Alstom is said to be in line with the technical specifications for interoperability mandated by the European Union and the CENELEC standards for railway safety.

Alstom Europe region Gian Luca Erbacci said: “With this new contract, Alstom reaffirms itself as the reference player in the railway sector in Italy. Being selected by RFI for the second time for one of the key projects of the Italian National Recovery and Resilience Plan is a source of immense pride for Alstom.

“It also demonstrates Alstom’s commitment to providing Italy with innovative technology aimed at improving the country’s rail infrastructure and providing smart and sustainable mobility solutions that will benefit its passengers.”

The ‘South-Centre’ lot forms part of a €2.7bn tender, which was issued by RFI for the deployment of ERTMS across the country.

It is the final portion of the technical projects to be funded within the framework of the NRRP and will involve the conversion of a total of around 4,800km of railway lines.